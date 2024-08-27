How to Watch Campbell County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Campbell County, Tennessee has high school football on the docket this week, and info on how to watch these games is right here.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Campbell County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Campbell County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 30

Time (ET) Location Streaming Campbell County High School at Fulton High School 7:00 PM Knoxville, TN Watch this game here Jellico High School at Oakdale School 7:30 PM Oakdale, TN Watch this game here

Keep up with all the high school football action this season by signing up for the NFHS Network!