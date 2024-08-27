How to Watch Blount County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Blount County, Tennessee has high school football on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Blount County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 30

Time (ET) Location Streaming South Doyle High School at Heritage High School 7:00 PM Maryville, TN Watch this game here Karns High School at William Blount High School 7:00 PM Maryville, TN Watch this game here

