Carlisle County students selected winner of ‘I Voted’ sticker contest Published 8:00 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that middle schooler Lillian Bonczkiewicz of Carlisle County was chosen from among nine finalists as the winner of the inaugural “I Voted” sticker contest.

“I want to congratulate Lillian on winning a tight race, and to thank every student across Kentucky that submitted a design,” said Adams.

Her design includes a horse “to represent Kentucky’s unbridled spirit” and the American flag in the background to “show our freedom.”

“Thanks to everyone who voted for me, and thanks to my family for the support and believing in me,” Bonczkiewicz stated upon learning the news. “It just proves that what you put your heart and mind into you can achieve!”

More than 2,200 Kentuckians voted in the sticker contest, which was conducted at the Kentucky State Fair from August 15-25 and was the highest recorded number of ballots cast at the Secretary of State’s Office booth.

The Carlisle County Clerk’s office will receive “I Voted” stickers featuring Lillian’s design from the Secretary of State’s Office. Other county clerks may request to have the redesigned sticker to provide to voters, when they cast their ballots during the November General Election.

While a picture of the winning entry accompanies this story, you can click here to see the work of all nine finalists; three of which were from elementary schools, three middle schoolers and three were designed by high school students.