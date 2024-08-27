Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 27 Published 9:25 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Carlos Santana will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (72-59) on Tuesday, August 27, when they clash with Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (71-60) at Target Field at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Sportsbooks have listed the Twins (-110) as moneyline favorites against the Braves (-110). This contest’s total is 8. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -110

Twins -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has eight quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Schwellenbach has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 172 home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 563 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.220 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

