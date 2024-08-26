WNBA Betting Picks: Monday, August 26 Published 1:38 am Monday, August 26, 2024

Wagering on today’s WNBA matchups will be much simpler after taking a look at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – August 26

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Fever (+2.5)

Fever (+2.5) Total Pick: Under (166.5)

Under (166.5) Prediction: Dream 82, Fever 81

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV

NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-8.5)

Storm (-8.5) Total Pick: Over (160.5)

Over (160.5) Prediction: Storm 88, Mystics 75

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Total Pick: Over (162.5)

Over (162.5) Prediction: Liberty 85, Mercury 80

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.