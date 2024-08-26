Week 1 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 2:38 pm Monday, August 26, 2024
Our best bet on the Week 1 FBS slate, in terms of the point spreads, is Troy (-9.5) — keep reading for more tips (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.
See computer predictions and insights for that game and more in the article below.
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any college football matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Watch college football this season on Fubo and ESPN+.
Pick: Troy -9.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Troy Trojans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Troy by 34.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: James Madison -6.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: James Madison by 28.4 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ohio +17.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ohio by 4.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Alabama -5.5 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: South Alabama by 19.5 points
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Notre Dame +3 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Notre Dame by 9.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Under 58.5 – Akron vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 43 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Over 64.5 – LSU vs. USC
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 74.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 1
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46.5 – Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 55.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 55.5 – Kent State vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Projected Total: 48.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 50.5 – Southern Miss vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 57.6 points
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.