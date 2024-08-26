How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 26 Published 2:48 am Monday, August 26, 2024

The New York Liberty versus the Phoenix Mercury is one of three strong options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to enjoy.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV

NBA TV, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13+, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

