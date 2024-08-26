How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26 Published 7:05 am Monday, August 26, 2024

A pair of hot hitters, Carlos Santana and Marcell Ozuna, will try to keep it going when the Minnesota Twins face the Atlanta Braves on Monday at 7:40 p.m. ET, at Target Field.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 170 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 399 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta ranks 19th in the majors with 553 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.65 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.221 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (7-7) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

In 22 starts this season, he’s earned 11 quality starts.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.