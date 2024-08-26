Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 26 Published 9:24 am Monday, August 26, 2024

Bailey Ober will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (72-58) on Monday, August 26 against the Atlanta Braves (70-60), who will answer with Max Fried. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 p.m. ET at Target Field.

At -115, the Twins are listed as the moneyline favorites in this game against the Braves (-105). This game has an over/under of 8 runs (over -105; under -115).

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -115

Twins -115 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -105

Braves -105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves’ Fried (7-7) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 170 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 19th in the majors with 553 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.221 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.