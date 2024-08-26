2 women face drug charges Published 11:23 am Monday, August 26, 2024

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A pair of Harlan County women are facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug during a traffic stop.

Crystal Caldwell, 50, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Bargo on Aug. 18.

Jennifer Nantz, 45, of Helton, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Jones on Aug. 18.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a traffic stop on KY 221 in the Bledsoe community for minor traffic violations. Investigation located a black magnetic box on the vehicle containing suspected methamphetamine. Additional suspected synthetic drugs were located inside the vehicle.

Caldwell was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no registration plates and no registration receipt. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Nantz was charged with possession of synthetic drugs, prescription-controlled substance not in proper container, and public intoxication. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• David Hatfield, 48, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 18. He was charged with second-degree assault. Hatfield was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• James Osborne, 32, of Cumberland, was arrested on Aug. 18, by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, fourth-degree assault (two counts), and third-degree assault (police officer). Osborne was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Michelle Marin, 35, of Evarts, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Aug. 19. She was charged with probation violation. Marin was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Mark Grimes, 49, of Loyall, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Aug. 19. He was charged with probation violation. Grimes was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Tony Robbins, 52, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Aug. 20. He was charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth degree assault. Robbins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Jessica Middleton, 34, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Aug. 20. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, felony offender II, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to comply with helmet law, and operating on a suspended or revoked license. Middleton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Joshua Lawson, 36, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Aug. 21. He was charged with probation violation. Lawson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Hubert Lear, 52, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 21. He was charged with probation violation. Lear was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Gladys Wallace, 36, of Evarts, was arrested by the Loyall City Police Department on Aug. 22. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation (three counts). Wallace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.