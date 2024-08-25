SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 1 Published 6:26 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

Which team sits on top of the SEC as we head into Week 1 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Georgia

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

Last Game Result: 63-3 win against Florida State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Clemson

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: ABC

No. 2: Alabama

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

Last Game Result: 27-20 loss against Michigan

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Western Kentucky

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 3: Texas

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2

Last Game Result: 37-31 loss against Washington

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Colorado State

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 4: Missouri

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

Last Game Result: 14-3 win against Ohio State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Murray State

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29

TV Channel: SECN

No. 5: LSU

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

Last Game Result: 35-31 win against Wisconsin

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ USC

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, September 1

TV Channel: ABC

No. 6: Oklahoma

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

Last Game Result: 38-24 loss against Arizona

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Temple

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 7: Ole Miss

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

Last Game Result: 38-25 win against Penn State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Furman

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 8: Tennessee

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

Last Game Result: 35-0 win against Iowa

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Chattanooga

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 9: Texas A&M

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

Last Game Result: 31-23 loss against Oklahoma State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Notre Dame

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: ABC

No. 10: Kentucky

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

Last Game Result: 38-35 loss against Clemson

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Southern Miss

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 11: Auburn

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

Last Game Result: 31-13 loss against Maryland

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Alabama A&M

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 12: South Carolina

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

Last Game Result: 16-7 loss against Clemson

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Old Dominion

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 13: Florida

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

Last Game Result: 24-15 loss against Florida State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Miami (FL)

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: ABC

No. 14: Mississippi State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

Last Game Result: 17-7 loss against Ole Miss

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 15: Arkansas

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

Last Game Result: 48-14 loss against Missouri

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 29

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 16: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

Last Game Result: 48-24 loss against Tennessee

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Virginia Tech

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31

TV Channel: ESPN

