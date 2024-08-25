SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 1

Published 6:26 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Which team sits on top of the SEC as we head into Week 1 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Georgia

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
  • Last Game Result: 63-3 win against Florida State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Clemson
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 2: Alabama

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Last Game Result: 27-20 loss against Michigan
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Western Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 3: Texas

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
  • Last Game Result: 37-31 loss against Washington
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Colorado State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 4: Missouri

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Last Game Result: 14-3 win against Ohio State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Murray State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: LSU

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Last Game Result: 35-31 win against Wisconsin
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ USC
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, September 1
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 6: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Last Game Result: 38-24 loss against Arizona
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Temple
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Last Game Result: 38-25 win against Penn State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Furman
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 8: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Last Game Result: 35-0 win against Iowa
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Chattanooga
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 9: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Last Game Result: 31-23 loss against Oklahoma State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Notre Dame
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 10: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Last Game Result: 38-35 loss against Clemson
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Southern Miss
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 11: Auburn

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Last Game Result: 31-13 loss against Maryland
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Alabama A&M
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 12: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Last Game Result: 16-7 loss against Clemson
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Old Dominion
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 13: Florida

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Last Game Result: 24-15 loss against Florida State
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 14: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Last Game Result: 17-7 loss against Ole Miss
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 15: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Last Game Result: 48-14 loss against Missouri
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Last Game Result: 48-24 loss against Tennessee
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Virginia Tech
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN

