Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for August 25 Published 1:24 am Sunday, August 25, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (70-59) will rely on Marcell Ozuna when they host C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals (58-72) at Truist Park on Sunday, August 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 p.m. ET.

At +155, the Nationals are the moneyline underdogs in this game against the Braves, who are -189. The over/under for this matchup is 8. The odds to eclipse the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -189

Braves -189 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +155

Nationals +155 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.05 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Lopez has recorded 10 quality starts this year.

Lopez will try to secure his 18th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 169 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .415 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (552 total).

The Braves’ .307 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.65 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.221).

