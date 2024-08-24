WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, August 25 Published 9:38 pm Saturday, August 24, 2024

Wagering on today’s WNBA action will be much easier after taking a look at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – August 25

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sky (+7.5)

Sky (+7.5) Total Pick: Under (166.5)

Under (166.5) Prediction: Aces 85, Sky 81

How to Watch

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sparks (+3.5)

Sparks (+3.5) Total Pick: Over (167.5)

Over (167.5) Prediction: Wings 85, Sparks 83

How to Watch

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSWX

