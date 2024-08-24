How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 25
Published 6:48 pm Saturday, August 24, 2024
The WNBA’s two-game lineup on Sunday is one to savor. The contests include the Las Vegas Aces versus the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Email newsletter signup
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.