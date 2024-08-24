How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 24
Published 2:48 am Saturday, August 24, 2024
Today’s WNBA schedule has two exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Connecticut Sun playing the New York Liberty.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
