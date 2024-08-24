How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 24 Published 2:48 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

Today’s WNBA schedule has two exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Connecticut Sun playing the New York Liberty.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live

NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.