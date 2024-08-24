How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Published 10:05 pm Saturday, August 24, 2024
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will play on Sunday at Truist Park, at 12:05 p.m. ET, with Matt Olson and C.J. Abrams among those expected to produce at the plate.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024
- Time: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Roku
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are fourth in baseball with 169 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .415.
- The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (552 total runs).
- The Braves rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.221).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.05 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Lopez is looking to collect his 11th quality start of the year.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year heading into this game.
- In seven of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Zack Wheeler
|8/21/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/23/2024
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2024
|Nationals
|W 4-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Irvin
|8/25/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|DJ Herz
|8/26/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Bailey Ober
|8/27/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
|8/29/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Taijuan Walker
|8/30/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Ranger Suárez
