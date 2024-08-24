How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24 Published 7:10 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Charlie Morton, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 167 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (548 total runs).

The Braves are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.66 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.220).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Morton is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Morton will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

In six of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker

