How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 24: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:32 am Saturday, August 24, 2024
In a Saturday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Kansas City Royals is a game to catch.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 24
Colorado Rockies (47-82) at New York Yankees (76-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Will Warren (0-1, 8.59 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (0-0, 2.92 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (54-75) at Toronto Blue Jays (61-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (6-3, 4.38 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-4, 4.24 ERA)
Houston Astros (69-59) at Baltimore Orioles (75-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (13-5, 3.2 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (74-54) at Oakland Athletics (55-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joseph Boyle (3-5, 6.21 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (11-4, 3.52 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (64-65) at Miami Marlins (46-82)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (9-3, 3.11 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (65-65) at Seattle Mariners (65-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (9-9, 3.4 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.67 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (73-56) at Boston Red Sox (67-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-10, 4.25 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (9-6, 3.85 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (62-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Jake Woodford (0-5, 6.67 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (0-0, 4.5 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (64-64) at Minnesota Twins (71-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (11-8, 4.47 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (11-8, 3.91 ERA)
Texas Rangers (60-69) at Cleveland Guardians (73-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-8, 3.67 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (5-4, 3.75 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (74-54) at Kansas City Royals (72-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-8, 3.18 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (10-5, 2.87 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (63-66) at Chicago White Sox (31-98)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Ky Bush (0-2, 3.68 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.49 ERA)
Washington Nationals (58-71) at Atlanta Braves (69-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.29 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.81 ERA)
New York Mets (67-62) at San Diego Padres (73-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (11-6, 3.18 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (7-1, 3 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (64-64) at Los Angeles Dodgers (77-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 2.63 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.55 ERA)
