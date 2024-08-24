How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 24: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:32 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

In a Saturday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Kansas City Royals is a game to catch.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 24

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado Rockies (47-82) at New York Yankees (76-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Will Warren (0-1, 8.59 ERA)

Will Warren (0-1, 8.59 ERA) Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (0-0, 2.92 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (54-75) at Toronto Blue Jays (61-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (6-3, 4.38 ERA)

Bowden Francis (6-3, 4.38 ERA) Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-4, 4.24 ERA)

Houston Astros (69-59) at Baltimore Orioles (75-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA)

Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA) Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (13-5, 3.2 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (74-54) at Oakland Athletics (55-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joseph Boyle (3-5, 6.21 ERA)

Joseph Boyle (3-5, 6.21 ERA) Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (11-4, 3.52 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (64-65) at Miami Marlins (46-82)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA)

Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA) Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (9-3, 3.11 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

San Francisco Giants (65-65) at Seattle Mariners (65-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: George Kirby (9-9, 3.4 ERA)

George Kirby (9-9, 3.4 ERA) Giants Starter: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.67 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-56) at Boston Red Sox (67-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-10, 4.25 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (8-10, 4.25 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (9-6, 3.85 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (62-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jake Woodford (0-5, 6.67 ERA)

Jake Woodford (0-5, 6.67 ERA) Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (0-0, 4.5 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (64-64) at Minnesota Twins (71-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (11-8, 4.47 ERA)

Pablo Lopez (11-8, 4.47 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (11-8, 3.91 ERA)

Texas Rangers (60-69) at Cleveland Guardians (73-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (10-8, 3.67 ERA)

Ben Lively (10-8, 3.67 ERA) Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (5-4, 3.75 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (74-54) at Kansas City Royals (72-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-8, 3.18 ERA)

Brady Singer (9-8, 3.18 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (10-5, 2.87 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (63-66) at Chicago White Sox (31-98)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Ky Bush (0-2, 3.68 ERA)

Ky Bush (0-2, 3.68 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.49 ERA)

Washington Nationals (58-71) at Atlanta Braves (69-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.29 ERA)

Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.29 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.81 ERA)

New York Mets (67-62) at San Diego Padres (73-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (11-6, 3.18 ERA)

Michael King (11-6, 3.18 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (7-1, 3 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (64-64) at Los Angeles Dodgers (77-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 2.63 ERA)

Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 2.63 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.55 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.