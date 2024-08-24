Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for August 24 Published 5:24 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (69-59) and Washington Nationals (58-71) meet at Truist Park on Saturday, August 24, Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Braves, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the hill. The game will start at 7:20 p.m. ET.

The Braves, at -189, are favored in this contest, while the Nationals are underdogs at +155. This matchup carries a total of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -189

Braves -189 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +155

Nationals +155 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Morton has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 167 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Braves rank 16th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 548 (4.3 per game).

The Braves are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.66 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.220).

