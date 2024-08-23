WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, August 23 Published 1:38 am Friday, August 23, 2024

Need help with your bets on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer projections for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – August 23

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Dream (+2.5)

Dream (+2.5) Total Pick: Under (163.5)

Under (163.5) Prediction: Mercury 82, Dream 81

How to Watch

Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sparks (+5.5)

Sparks (+5.5) Total Pick: Over (161.5)

Over (161.5) Prediction: Mystics 84, Sparks 79

How to Watch

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Total Pick: Over (156.5)

Over (156.5) Prediction: Sun 84, Sky 73

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-1.5)

Lynx (-1.5) Total Pick: Under (168.5)

Under (168.5) Prediction: Lynx 85, Aces 80

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

