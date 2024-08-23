WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, August 23
Published 1:38 am Friday, August 23, 2024
Need help with your bets on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer projections for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.
WNBA Picks Today – August 23
Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Dream (+2.5)
- Total Pick: Under (163.5)
- Prediction: Mercury 82, Dream 81
How to Watch
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sparks (+5.5)
- Total Pick: Over (161.5)
- Prediction: Mystics 84, Sparks 79
How to Watch
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-9.5)
- Total Pick: Over (156.5)
- Prediction: Sun 84, Sky 73
How to Watch
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-1.5)
- Total Pick: Under (168.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 85, Aces 80
How to Watch
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
