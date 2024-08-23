Wilcox draws comparison to UK greats Published 8:00 am Friday, August 23, 2024

Georgia four-star running back Jamarion Wilcox was one of the stars in Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class and many thought he would see significant playing time last season. Instead the 5-10, 197-pound Wilcox was redshirted and did not play.

Kentucky running backs coach Jay Boulware indicated several weeks ago that going into preseason practice, Wilcox was not one of the first three running backs on the depth chart. However, he seems to now be making an impression like the No. 9 ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting class was expected to do.

He had 4,119 yards rushing and 58 total touchdowns in high school and picked UK over Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson and others.

Wilcox has been compared to not only former UK running back Boom Williams but also Moe Williams, one of UK’s all-time best running backs.

“I think Moe Williams had the best balance I have ever seen,” said former UK all-SEC defensive back Van Hiles. “I saw this kid’s high school film and saw that extra gear he had. I keep hearing that Wilcox has finally turned that corner. He may not be fully around the corner but he is getting closer to being the back everyone expected.

“To me, this kid has the talent to be a special running back from what I saw in high school. If that happens, this team could be really special.”

Wilcox and true freshman Jason Patterson were summer roommates. Boulware had listed Patterson No. 3 on his pre-practice depth chart and cited his work ethic as one reason. Hiles said maybe Patterson’s work habits had rubbed off on Wilcox and helped him.

With Ohio State transfer Chip Trayanum expected to miss several weeks after breaking his hand, Wilcox now has an even better chance to find his way into the playing rotation.

“He’s always gonna have the talent, he’s always gonna have the speed,” UK running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who had been No. 2 on the depth chart, said about Wilcox. “It’s just getting deeper into the playbook. Freshman year was just being on the scout team and just understanding things from the back seat. Now he’s starting to drive a little more.

Even Boulware is slowly coming around on Wilcox saying he has been one of the players he’s been most pleased with in practice so far.

“Part of my job as a coach is to help those young men. This is my calling, right? God has put me here for a reason,” Boulware said.