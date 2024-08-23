Where to Watch McNeese vs. Tarleton State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24
Published 5:47 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Tarleton State Texans will host the McNeese Cowboys.
Below in this article, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN2.
McNeese vs. Tarleton State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Stephenville, Texas
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX)
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
McNeese Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|D’Angelo Durham
|RB
|497 YDS / 5 TD / 49.7 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Jon McCall
|WR
|32 REC / 504 YDS / 5 TD / 50.4 YPG
|Joshon Barbie
|RB
|421 YDS / 3 TD / 42.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC
|Nate Glantz
|QB
|861 YDS (49.3%) / 3 TD / 5 INT
62 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6.2 RUSH YPG
|Micah Davey
|LB
|13 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 SACK
|Boogsie Silvera
|DB
|11 TKL / 0 TFL
|John Brown Jr.
|DL
|2 TKL / 0 TFL
|Jaylen Jackson
|DB
|8 TKL / 1 TFL
McNeese Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/24/2024
|at Tarleton State
|–
|8/31/2024
|vs. Southern University
|–
|9/7/2024
|at Texas A&M
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Stephen F. Austin
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. Alcorn State
|–
|9/28/2024
|at Weber State
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Houston Christian
|–
|10/19/2024
|at Incarnate Word
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Nicholls State
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Northwestern State
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Lamar
|–
Tarleton State Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kayvon Britten
|RB
|1,150 YDS / 16 TD / 104.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
11 REC / 106 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.6 REC YPG
|Victor Gabalis
|QB
|2,492 YDS (54.5%) / 18 TD / 13 INT
63 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 5.7 RUSH YPG
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|28 REC / 622 YDS / 5 TD / 56.5 YPG
|Derrel Kelley III
|RB
|541 YDS / 4 TD / 49.2 YPG / 5 YPC
5 REC / 44 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4 REC YPG
|Josh Griffis
|DL
|2 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 SACK
|O’Tay Baker
|LB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 4 SACK
|Blake Smith
|DB
|7 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 0 PD
|Kyle Taylor
|LB
|4 TKL / 1 TFL / 3 SACK
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/24/2024
|vs. McNeese
|–
|8/31/2024
|at Baylor
|–
|9/7/2024
|at Houston Christian
|–
|9/21/2024
|at North Alabama
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Southeastern Louisiana
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Southern Utah
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Utah Tech
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Austin Peay
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Eastern Kentucky
|–
|11/9/2024
|at West Georgia
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Abilene Christian
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Central Arkansas
|–