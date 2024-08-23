Where to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24
Published 2:47 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles’ (0-0) matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on August 24, 2024, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.
We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.
Email newsletter signup
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024
- Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Dublin, Ireland
- Stadium: Aviva Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Georgia Tech Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Haynes King
|QB
|2,842 YDS (61.6%) / 27 TD / 16 INT
737 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 56.7 RUSH YPG
|Jamal Haynes
|RB
|1,059 YDS / 7 TD / 81.5 YPG / 6.1 YPC
20 REC / 151 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.6 REC YPG
|Eric Singleton Jr.
|WR
|48 REC / 714 YDS / 6 TD / 54.9 YPG
|Dontae Smith
|RB
|504 YDS / 4 TD / 38.8 YPG / 5 YPC
10 REC / 92 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 7.1 REC YPG
|Kyle Kennard
|DL
|51 TKL / 9 TFL / 6 SACK / 1 INT
|Paul Moala
|LB
|62 TKL / 10 TFL / 4 SACK
|Jaylon King
|DB
|67 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
|Kyle Efford
|LB
|74 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/24/2024
|vs. Florida State
|–
|8/31/2024
|vs. Georgia State
|–
|9/7/2024
|at Syracuse
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. VMI
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Louisville
|–
|10/5/2024
|vs. Duke
|–
|10/12/2024
|at North Carolina
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. Notre Dame
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Virginia Tech
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Miami (FL)
|–
|11/21/2024
|vs. North Carolina State
|–
|11/29/2024
|at Georgia
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
Florida State Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jordan Travis
|QB
|2,756 YDS (63.9%) / 20 TD / 2 INT
176 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 12.6 RUSH YPG
|Trey Benson
|RB
|935 YDS / 14 TD / 66.8 YPG / 5.9 YPC
20 REC / 227 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|50 REC / 658 YDS / 11 TD / 47 YPG
|Lawrance Toafili
|RB
|463 YDS / 4 TD / 33.1 YPG / 6.7 YPC
21 REC / 186 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG
|Kalen DeLoach
|LB
|66 TKL / 6 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT
|Patrick Payton
|DL
|44 TKL / 12 TFL / 7 SACK
|Jared Verse
|DL
|35 TKL / 9 TFL / 8.5 SACK
|Braden Fiske
|DL
|40 TKL / 7 TFL / 6 SACK
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/24/2024
|vs. Georgia Tech
|–
|9/2/2024
|vs. Boston College
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Memphis
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. California
|–
|9/28/2024
|at SMU
|–
|10/5/2024
|vs. Clemson
|–
|10/18/2024
|at Duke
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Miami (FL)
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. North Carolina
|–
|11/9/2024
|at Notre Dame
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Charleston Southern
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Florida
|–