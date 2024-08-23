Where to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24 Published 2:47 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles’ (0-0) matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on August 24, 2024, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Stadium: Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium

Georgia Tech Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Haynes King QB 2,842 YDS (61.6%) / 27 TD / 16 INT

737 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 56.7 RUSH YPG Jamal Haynes RB 1,059 YDS / 7 TD / 81.5 YPG / 6.1 YPC

20 REC / 151 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.6 REC YPG Eric Singleton Jr. WR 48 REC / 714 YDS / 6 TD / 54.9 YPG Dontae Smith RB 504 YDS / 4 TD / 38.8 YPG / 5 YPC

10 REC / 92 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 7.1 REC YPG Kyle Kennard DL 51 TKL / 9 TFL / 6 SACK / 1 INT Paul Moala LB 62 TKL / 10 TFL / 4 SACK Jaylon King DB 67 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD Kyle Efford LB 74 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/24/2024 vs. Florida State – 8/31/2024 vs. Georgia State – 9/7/2024 at Syracuse – 9/14/2024 vs. VMI – 9/21/2024 at Louisville – 10/5/2024 vs. Duke – 10/12/2024 at North Carolina – 10/19/2024 vs. Notre Dame – 10/26/2024 at Virginia Tech – 11/9/2024 vs. Miami (FL) – 11/21/2024 vs. North Carolina State – 11/29/2024 at Georgia –

Florida State Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Jordan Travis QB 2,756 YDS (63.9%) / 20 TD / 2 INT

176 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 12.6 RUSH YPG Trey Benson RB 935 YDS / 14 TD / 66.8 YPG / 5.9 YPC

20 REC / 227 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG Keon Coleman WR 50 REC / 658 YDS / 11 TD / 47 YPG Lawrance Toafili RB 463 YDS / 4 TD / 33.1 YPG / 6.7 YPC

21 REC / 186 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG Kalen DeLoach LB 66 TKL / 6 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT Patrick Payton DL 44 TKL / 12 TFL / 7 SACK Jared Verse DL 35 TKL / 9 TFL / 8.5 SACK Braden Fiske DL 40 TKL / 7 TFL / 6 SACK

Florida State Schedule