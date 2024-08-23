Where to Watch Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24
Published 8:48 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
At 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Florida A&M Rattlers play at the Norfolk State Spartans.
We have more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.
Email newsletter signup
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Center Parc Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Florida A&M Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jeremy Moussa
|QB
|2,893 YDS (57.7%) / 22 TD / 10 INT
-10 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -0.8 RUSH YPG
|Terrell Jennings
|RB
|679 YDS / 10 TD / 52.2 YPG / 5.6 YPC
|Marcus Riley
|WR
|32 REC / 570 YDS / 5 TD / 43.8 YPG
|Kelvin Dean Jr.
|RB
|376 YDS / 3 TD / 28.9 YPG / 5.2 YPC
11 REC / 136 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 10.5 REC YPG
|Isaiah Major
|LB
|23 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT
|Anthony Dunn
|DL
|17 TKL / 2 TFL / 8 SACK
|Johnny Chaney
|LB
|23 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK
|Gentle Hunt
|DL
|8 TKL / 2 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/24/2024
|at Norfolk State
|–
|8/31/2024
|vs. South Carolina State
|–
|9/7/2024
|at Miami (FL)
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Troy
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Alabama A&M
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Alabama State
|–
|10/19/2024
|at Jackson State
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Southern University
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Texas Southern
|–
|11/9/2024
|at Prairie View A&M
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Mississippi Valley State
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Bethune-Cookman
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
Norfolk State Key Players (2023 Stats)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Otto Kuhns
|QB
|1,244 YDS (50%) / 12 TD / 7 INT
254 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 23.1 RUSH YPG
|Kevon King
|RB
|429 YDS / 5 TD / 39 YPG / 4.8 YPC
4 REC / 58 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 5.3 REC YPG
|X’Zavion Evans
|RB
|477 YDS / 1 TD / 43.4 YPG / 4.9 YPC
6 REC / 36 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 3.3 REC YPG
|Andre Pegues
|WR
|24 REC / 474 YDS / 2 TD / 43.1 YPG
|Daylan Long
|LB
|6 TKL / 1 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
|Joseph White
|DB
|7 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 0 PD
|Terron Mallory
|DB
|4 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 0 PD
|AJ Richardson
|LB
|4 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 SACK
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/24/2024
|vs. Florida A&M
|–
|8/31/2024
|at East Carolina
|–
|9/7/2024
|vs. Virginia State
|–
|9/14/2024
|vs. Hampton
|–
|9/21/2024
|at VMI
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. North Carolina Central
|–
|10/5/2024
|at Sacred Heart
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Towson
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Howard
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Morgan State
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Delaware State
|–
|11/23/2024
|at South Carolina State
|–