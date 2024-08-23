Updated COVID-19 vaccines to address latest strain Published 8:00 am Friday, August 23, 2024

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved and granted emergency use authorizations (EUA) for updated COVID-19 vaccines which include a component that corresponds to the latest strain.

The vaccines have been updated with a formula to more closely target currently circulating variants and provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. The FDA actions relate to updated COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer.

In early June, the FDA advised manufacturers of licensed and authorized COVID-19 vaccines that the COVID-19 vaccines (2024-2025 formula) should be monovalent JN.1 vaccines. Based on the further evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and a rise in cases of COVID-19, the agency subsequently determined and advised manufacturers that the preferred JN.1-lineage for the COVID-19 vaccines (2024-2025 formula) is the KP.2 strain, if feasible.

“Vaccination continues to be the cornerstone of COVID-19 prevention,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “These updated vaccines meet the agency’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality. Given waning immunity of the population from previous exposure to the virus and from prior vaccination, we strongly encourage those who are eligible to consider receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.”

The updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines include Comirnaty and Spikevax, both of which are approved for individuals 12 years of age and older, and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, both of which are authorized for emergency use for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age.

Individuals who receive the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may experience similar side effects as those reported by those who previously received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The updated vaccines are expected to provide protection against COVID-19 caused by the currently circulating variants. Barring the emergence of a markedly more infectious variant of SARS-CoV-2, the FDA anticipates that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines will need to be assessed annually, as occurs for seasonal influenza vaccines.

The new vaccines are expected to be available to the public in a matter of days.