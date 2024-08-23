How to Watch UAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 6:35 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
There are two games involving squads from the UAC in Week 0, as the college football campaign gets started — to find out all the details, see below.
UAC Games to Watch This Week
McNeese Cowboys at Tarleton State Texans
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live stream: Fubo
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at North Alabama Lions
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
