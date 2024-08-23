How to Watch UAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 6:35 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

There are two games involving squads from the UAC in Week 0, as the college football campaign gets started — to find out all the details, see below.

UAC Games to Watch This Week

McNeese Cowboys at Tarleton State Texans

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas

Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Fubo

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at North Alabama Lions

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

