How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 23

Published 2:48 am Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA lineup features four games, including the matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

