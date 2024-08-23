How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23 Published 7:10 am Friday, August 23, 2024

Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET, in the first of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in MLB action with 166 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .414 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (545 total).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 average in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.221).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Chris Sale (14-3) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Sale is looking for his third straight quality start.

Sale will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa

