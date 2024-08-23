How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Published 7:10 am Friday, August 23, 2024
Jorge Soler and the Atlanta Braves square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET, in the first of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are fourth in MLB action with 166 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta’s .414 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.
- The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (545 total).
- The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 average in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces MLB.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.221).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Chris Sale (14-3) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Sale is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Sale will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2024
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Griffin Canning
|8/18/2024
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jack Kochanowicz
|8/20/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Zack Wheeler
|8/21/2024
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2024
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/23/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Irvin
|8/25/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|DJ Herz
|8/26/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Bailey Ober
|8/27/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
