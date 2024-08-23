How to Watch SWAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 10:30 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
It’s Week 0, the very beginning of the college football season — we have one game involving schools from the SWAC, so keep scrolling to find out all the details.
SWAC Action to Watch This Week
Florida A&M Rattlers at Norfolk State Spartans
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
