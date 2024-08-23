How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Friday, August 23, 2024

The MLB lineup today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Info on live coverage of today’s MLB action is available for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 23

Cincinnati Reds (62-66) at Pittsburgh Pirates (60-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.02 ERA)

Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.02 ERA) Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (10-10, 3.72 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (47-81) at New York Yankees (75-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (13-8, 4.34 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (13-8, 4.34 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-5, 5.97 ERA)

Houston Astros (69-58) at Baltimore Orioles (74-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (1-6, 5.77 ERA)

Cade Povich (1-6, 5.77 ERA) Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.82 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (54-74) at Toronto Blue Jays (60-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.34 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.34 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 6.53 ERA)

Texas Rangers (59-69) at Cleveland Guardians (73-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (10-5, 3.33 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (10-5, 3.33 ERA) Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.76 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (63-65) at Miami Marlins (46-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-3, 5.58 ERA)

Max Meyer (3-3, 5.58 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.35 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-56) at Boston Red Sox (67-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (11-5, 4.8 ERA)

Brayan Bello (11-5, 4.8 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.35 ERA)

Washington Nationals (58-70) at Atlanta Braves (68-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA)

Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA) Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.66 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (62-66) at Chicago White Sox (31-97)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.46 ERA)

Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.46 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-5, 5.28 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (74-53) at Kansas City Royals (71-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (10-6, 3.33 ERA)

Michael Wacha (10-6, 3.33 ERA) Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.69 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (63-64) at Minnesota Twins (71-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-2, 4.96 ERA)

David Festa (2-2, 4.96 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.07 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (73-54) at Oakland Athletics (55-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: JP Sears (10-8, 4.15 ERA)

JP Sears (10-8, 4.15 ERA) Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.78 ERA)

New York Mets (67-61) at San Diego Padres (72-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.97 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.97 ERA) Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-3, 4.19 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (64-63) at Los Angeles Dodgers (76-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (1-3, 8.02 ERA)

Bobby Miller (1-3, 8.02 ERA) Rays Starter: Tyler Alexander (5-3, 5.17 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (65-64) at Seattle Mariners (64-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.51 ERA)

Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.51 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 5.01 ERA)

