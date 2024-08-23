How to Watch College Football this Week: Top 25 TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 1:11 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

One one game on the Week 0 college football schedule features a ranked team, the matchup between the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Join other fans like you to stream hundreds of College Football games with ESPN+ this season. Start watching now.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Email newsletter signup

Game Date: Saturday, August 24

Saturday, August 24 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium Location: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.