How to Watch Big Sky Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 6:35 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are one game involving squads from the Big Sky in Week 0, as the college football season gets started — to find out how to watch, see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

Big Sky Action to Watch This Week

Montana State Bobcats at New Mexico Lobos

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live stream: Fubo

Get your Big Sky fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.

