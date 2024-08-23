How to Watch ACC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 2:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

There are two games involving schools from the ACC in Week 0, as the college football campaign gets started — to find out all the details, see below.

ACC Games to Watch This Week

No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 12:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada

Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

