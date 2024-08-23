Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for August 23 Published 5:25 am Friday, August 23, 2024

When the Washington Nationals (58-70) take on the Atlanta Braves (68-59) at Truist Park on Friday, August 23 at 7:20 p.m. ET, Jacob Young will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers have listed the Braves (-278) as moneyline favorites versus the Nationals (+220). Bookmakers have set the total for this matchup at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -278

Braves -278 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +220

Nationals +220 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Sale is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Sale will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He’s averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in baseball with 166 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (545 total runs).

The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.68 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.221).

