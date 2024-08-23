Appalachian Wireless changes locations Published 9:15 am Friday, August 23, 2024

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard from a representative of cellular service provider Appalachian Wireless during the group’s regular meeting for August, discovering the outlet is relocated to a new Harlan location.

“We are very proud to say Harlan County has been a friend to us for nearly 20 years, I’ve worked here for 12 of those years,” said Tammi Slone of Appalachian Wireless. “We always talk about how different Harlan is out of the counties that we have – every county is different – when we set up a festival here, Harlan Countians were so gracious and kind…we do appreciate Harlan County.”

Slone advised the Chamber of a location change for the company’s long-time Harlan retail outlet.

“We have been housed in the mall for probably 15 years,” she said. “We recently moved out of the mall, and we’ve moved to a new location which is in downtown Harlan close to the (Harlan) Civic Center right by the roundabout.”

The new location is in a new building next to Pine Mountain Wine and Spirits.

“The address is 310 South Main Street,” Slone said. “We’ll have giveaways, we’ll have food, I think we’re going to do a live remote and a ribbon cutting.”

Slone noted the new outlet is in a highly traveled location.

According to Appalachian Wireless website at https://appalachianwireless.com, the company has been operating in eastern Kentucky since 1991.

“Headquartered in Ivel KY, Appalachian Wireless operates an advanced 4G cellular telephone and data network. We are dedicated to providing today’s most innovative communications products and services at affordable prices to local communities across Eastern Kentucky. We also carry the world’s most popular devices from its leading manufacturers,” states the website.

For more information, call the Appalachian Wireless outlet in Harlan at 606-573-4439, or go to https://appalachianwireless.com.