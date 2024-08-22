TSD vs. Alabama School for the Deaf football live stream, TV – Saturday, August 24 Published 9:03 pm Thursday, August 22, 2024

Alabama School for the Deaf is scheduled to host Tennessee School for the Deaf on Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

TSD vs. AL School Deaf Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 24

Where: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Alabama School for the Deaf Schedule

AL School Deaf vs. California School for the Deaf – Fremont

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 21

Where: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Live Stream: Watch this game here

AL School Deaf vs. Mississippi School For The Deaf

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 26

Where: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.