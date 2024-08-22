Ravenwood vs. Alcoa High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 23
Published 9:04 pm Thursday, August 22, 2024
Alcoa High School is scheduled to host Ravenwood High School on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.
Ravenwood vs. Alcoa Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 23
- Where: Alcoa, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Email newsletter signup
For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.
Upcoming Alcoa High School Schedule
Alcoa vs. Scott High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 18
- Where: Huntsville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Alcoa vs. Maryville High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25
- Where: Maryville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Alcoa vs. Roane County High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on November 1
- Where: Kingston, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Ravenwood High School Schedule
Ravenwood vs. Cane Ridge High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on August 30
- Where: Antioch, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Ravenwood vs. John Overton High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on September 20
- Where: Nashville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Ravenwood vs. Summit High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. CT on October 3
- Where: Spring Hill, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.