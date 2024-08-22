How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 22 Published 2:48 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

The Dallas Wings versus the New York Liberty is your one and only option on today’s WNBA schedule.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: WWOR, BSSW, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live

WWOR, BSSW, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Email newsletter signup

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.