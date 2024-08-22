How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22 Published 7:11 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

Spencer Schwellenbach starts for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 165 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .413.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (542 total runs).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.69 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the majors.

The Braves have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.226).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Schwellenbach (4-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to record his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.

Schwellenbach is looking for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2024 Angels L 3-2 Away Spencer Schwellenbach José Soriano 8/17/2024 Angels W 11-3 Away Chris Sale Griffin Canning 8/18/2024 Angels W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Jack Kochanowicz 8/20/2024 Phillies W 3-1 Home Reynaldo López Zack Wheeler 8/21/2024 Phillies L 3-2 Home Max Fried Aaron Nola 8/22/2024 Phillies – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals – Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals – Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals – Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins – Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.