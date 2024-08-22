How to Watch 2024 Tennessee Volunteers Football Games on TV or Streaming Published 6:40 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

For lifelong Tennessee fans, it’s important to never miss a game. So let’s ensure that doesn’t happen. Read the article below for details on how to watch or live stream the Volunteers whenever they take the field in 2024, including a breakdown of the team’s upcoming schedule.

2024 Tennessee TV Schedule

Regional streaming restrictions may apply for local Fox and CBS games.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream Result 1 August 31 vs. Chattanooga Mocs 12:45 PM SEC Network (Available on Fubo) Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) — 2 September 7 @ North Carolina State Wolfpack 7:30 PM ABC (Available on Fubo) Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) — 3 September 14 vs. Kent State Golden Flashes 7:45 PM SEC Network (Available on Fubo) Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) — 4 September 21 @ Oklahoma Sooners 1:00 PM TBA — — 6 October 5 @ Arkansas Razorbacks 1:00 PM TBA — — 7 October 12 vs. Florida Gators 1:00 PM TBA — — 8 October 19 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 1:00 PM TBA — — 10 November 2 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 1:00 PM TBA — — 11 November 9 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1:00 PM TBA — — 12 November 16 @ Georgia Bulldogs 1:00 PM TBA — — 13 November 23 vs. UTEP Miners 1:00 PM SEC Network+ — — 14 November 30 @ Vanderbilt Commodores 1:00 PM TBA — —

Schedule Insights

The toughest opponent on Tennessee’s schedule this season is Georgia, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina State and Kentucky, according to last year’s win totals.

Tennessee’s least difficult opponent this season will be Kent State (according to last year’s win totals), followed by Vanderbilt, UTEP, Arkansas and Florida.

The most challenging opponent on Tennessee’s schedule this season is Georgia, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina State and Kentucky, based on our computer projections.

Tennessee’s easiest opponent this season will be Kent State (based on our computer rankings), followed by UTEP, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

There are seven teams on Tennessee’s schedule who had poorer records last season.

Tennessee has better national championship odds than seven of its 2024 opponents.

A total of four opponents on Tennessee’s schedule are coming off nine or more wins in 2023.

There are three opponents on Tennessee’s schedule who won three or fewer games last year.

Tennessee has five opponents on its 2024 schedule that went to a bowl game last season.

