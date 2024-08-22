How to Watch 2024 Tennessee Volunteers Football Games on TV or Streaming

Published 6:40 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch 2024 Tennessee Volunteers Football Games on TV or Streaming

For lifelong Tennessee fans, it’s important to never miss a game. So let’s ensure that doesn’t happen. Read the article below for details on how to watch or live stream the Volunteers whenever they take the field in 2024, including a breakdown of the team’s upcoming schedule.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

2024 Tennessee TV Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Regional streaming restrictions may apply for local Fox and CBS games.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream Result
1 August 31 vs. Chattanooga Mocs 12:45 PM SEC Network (Available on Fubo) Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
2 September 7 @ North Carolina State Wolfpack 7:30 PM ABC (Available on Fubo) Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3 September 14 vs. Kent State Golden Flashes 7:45 PM SEC Network (Available on Fubo) Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4 September 21 @ Oklahoma Sooners 1:00 PM TBA
6 October 5 @ Arkansas Razorbacks 1:00 PM TBA
7 October 12 vs. Florida Gators 1:00 PM TBA
8 October 19 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 1:00 PM TBA
10 November 2 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 1:00 PM TBA
11 November 9 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1:00 PM TBA
12 November 16 @ Georgia Bulldogs 1:00 PM TBA
13 November 23 vs. UTEP Miners 1:00 PM SEC Network+
14 November 30 @ Vanderbilt Commodores 1:00 PM TBA

Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.

Schedule Insights

  • The toughest opponent on Tennessee’s schedule this season is Georgia, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina State and Kentucky, according to last year’s win totals.
  • Tennessee’s least difficult opponent this season will be Kent State (according to last year’s win totals), followed by Vanderbilt, UTEP, Arkansas and Florida.
  • The most challenging opponent on Tennessee’s schedule this season is Georgia, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina State and Kentucky, based on our computer projections.
  • Tennessee’s easiest opponent this season will be Kent State (based on our computer rankings), followed by UTEP, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
  • There are seven teams on Tennessee’s schedule who had poorer records last season.
  • Tennessee has better national championship odds than seven of its 2024 opponents.
  • A total of four opponents on Tennessee’s schedule are coming off nine or more wins in 2023.
  • There are three opponents on Tennessee’s schedule who won three or fewer games last year.
  • Tennessee has five opponents on its 2024 schedule that went to a bowl game last season.

Stream live college football on your local CBS station, and the SEC on CBS, on Paramount+.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22

How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 22

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 22

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch Scott County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 23

How to Watch Scott County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 23

Print Article

SportsPlus