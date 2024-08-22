Harlan County wins 2 of 3 middle school games Published 8:15 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan County won two of three middle school games Saturday against South Laurel at Bell County in the opening games for all three squads.

The Bears won 20-0 in seventh-grade action and 30-0 in the sixth-grade game and fell 42-6 in the eighth-grade game.

Eli Joseph’s touchdown was the only score for Harlan County in the eighth-grade game.

Rayce Bryant and Brantley Burkhart each contributed a touchdown and two-point conversion in the sixth-grade game. Brady White added a two-point conversion. Gunnar Zunda led the HC defense with seven sacks.

Caysen Farley scored three touchdowns in the seventh-grade game. Bryson Robbins added a two-point conversion.

Harlan County returns to action Saturday at McCreary Central.