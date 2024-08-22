Freyer named Teacher of the Year Published 8:44 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

As a sophomore at Harlan County High School last year, Bailey Dunn elected to take part in drama.

So, it came as no surprise to her earlier this year to learn that her teacher Jennifer Freyer had been selected as the Kentucky Council of Teachers of English Educator of the Year.

“This is so deserved,” wrote Dunn on a social media post after learning of the award. “Jennifer Freyer has helped me become the best version of myself, off and on the stage, inside and outside of the classroom. She has been through it with me and I couldn’t imagine where I’d be today if I hadn’t joined Drama Club last year. I am tremendously proud to say I learned from her.”

Fellow teacher Stephanie Smith agreed, noting that the award was well deserved.

“You are a gifted educator,” said Smith. “I am so thankful for you guiding our students and mine through the grueling Governor’s School for the Arts process.”

Smith and HCHS fellow educator Emmanuel “Bo” Anama-Green, EdD., attended the awards ceremony held during the summer conference at Bellarmine University in Louisville this summer. Anama-Green nominated Freyer for the award.

Anama-Green, in that nomination, wrote “During her years at HCHS, Ms. Freyer has exhibited the utmost professionalism as an educator, while also demonstrating superlative levels of care and concern for her students. Ms. Freyer has served on many committees, grant-funded cohorts, and is very active as the PLC Leader for the Drama/Theater Studies, Languages, and Humanities department at HCHS. In addition to her many teacher leadership duties, Ms. Freyer has also been instrumental in developing the first-ever HCHS chapter of the Kentucky Thespians Society.”

Superintendent Brent Roark said he is pleased that Freyer was honored for her outstanding performance in and out of the classroom.

“I have seen firsthand the high caliber of teacher Ms. Freyer is,” said Roark. “We are extremely proud of her accomplishments and commend her on being selected for this tremendous honor. This certainly brings recognition not only to her, but also to her students, school and district.”