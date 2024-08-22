Faith most important thing to UK transfer receiver Ja’Mori Maclin Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

Not being able to showcase what he could do in spring practice because of an injury was not easy for North Texas transfer receiver Ja’Mori Maclin.

“Me being competitive from a football standpoint and wanting to be out with the guys, that was the hardest part of being hurt. But other than that, I was level headed thanks to God keeping me sane,” said Maclin. “I’m very competitive. I love the game of football. That was a point of time where I could just continue to build on my faith in God and I’m right where I need to be.”

Maclin played the last two seasons at North Texas after transferring from Missouri after two seasons. He has played in 29 career games with 13 starts. He has 74 receptions for 1,389 yards and 13 touchdowns and last year had 57 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Maclin’s faith, though, means more to him than any football statistic.

“My faith is the most important thing in my life. It has always been that way. Well, I wouldn’t say that. I say probably two years ago, I really started to really, really feel my faith with God and everything’s been good since then,” Maclin said.

Maclin credits a former teammate for showing him how to become a “man of faith” by the way he carried himself on and off the field.

“I was just like, ‘Man, I want to be like that guy.’ I’m just kind of trying to continue to build my life on that,” Maclin said.

Kentucky returns junior receivers Barion Brown and Dane Key, who have both had two productive seasons. However, it’s Maclin who was one of 49 receivers named to The Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award recognizes the most outstanding receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

“We really have a lot of good players here,” Maclin, who had four 100-yard receiving games in 2023 and averaged 17 yards per catch, said. “I feel like we bring different things to the room. Dane (Key) is a taller guy. Barion Brown is a really speedy, fast guy and then I am more of a versatile player who could play inside or outside and do a lot of things. I am here to bring my playing experience being an older guy and just give those guys my knowledge.

“Barion is one of the fastest receivers on the team and one of the fastest guys anywhere. I don’t even try to race those guys. I’m saying I was never like a super fast speed guy. So I look at him (Brown) and (cornerback) Max (Hairston) and they’re way too fast for me. I like you guys stay over there and I’m gonna stay over here out of the way.”

Maclin could tell in spring practice that quarterback Brock Vandagriff could do way more than just throw a deep ball.

“For the past two years I was pretty much a deep threat. I am just happy to be with the guys here where I can do more,” Maclin said. “It is gonna be hard to stop all that. You have so many guys that can do so many things. We’re ready to go against other teams and get the season going.

“I’m trying to make my plays. It’s a blessing to be back out there with the guys. God got me through the spring.”

Maclin joked that North Texas almost played “dodgeball” with the way it spread the field and threw the football. He would like to see UK use a four-receiver offense like North Texas did and believe UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan would be open to doing that some.

“That would be very hard to stop,” Maclin said.