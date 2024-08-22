Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 22 Published 5:25 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

Marcell Ozuna’s Atlanta Braves (67-59) and Alec Bohm’s Philadelphia Phillies (74-52) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Thursday, August 22 at Truist Park. The game will begin at 7:08 p.m. ET.

The Braves, at -110, are the favorites in this matchup, while the Phillies are underdogs at -110. The over/under for this game has been set at 8.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -110

Braves -110 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -110

Phillies -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He’s put together a 4.04 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this game.

Schwellenbach will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He’s averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 165 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB, slugging .413.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 542 (4.3 per game).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.226).

