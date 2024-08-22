37 indicted on federal drug charges Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

A federal grand jury in Louisville has charged a total of 37 defendants from Louisville, the Owensboro area and California, in five separate indictments involving methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine trafficking offenses.

The U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky says in the first indictment, 14 defendants are all charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances. Beginning as early as March 2023 and continuing through Aug. 5, 2024, the defendants conspired to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

The second indictment alleges eight defendants are all charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Beginning as early as March 2023 and continuing through August 5, 2024, the defendants conspired to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the third indictment, three people face one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Beginning as early as March 2023 and continuing through Aug. 5, 2024, the defendants conspired to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The fourth indictment states eight 8 defendants are all charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Beginning as early as March 2023 and continuing through Aug. 5, 2024, the defendants conspired to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

And the fifth indictment charges four people with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Beginning as early as May 2023 and continuing through Aug. 5, 2024, the defendants conspired to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

All but four of those indicted are in custody. If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum sentence of ten years, and could receive up to life from ten years to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The cases are being investigated by the DEA, IRS-CI, and the Owensboro Police Department, with assistance from the FBI, the Kentucky State Police, the Indiana State Police, the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Evansville Police Department, the DEA Evansville Resident Office River City Drug Task Force – Indiana HIDTA, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.