WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 21 Published 1:38 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Need help with your bets on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer predictions for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.

WNBA Picks Today – August 21

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Dream (+1.5)

Dream (+1.5) Total Pick: Under (165.5)

Under (165.5) Prediction: Mercury 82, Dream 81

How to Watch

Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (+5.5)

Lynx (+5.5) Total Pick: Under (167)

Under (167) Prediction: Aces 83, Lynx 81

How to Watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

