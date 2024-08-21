UAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Which team sits on top of the UAC as we enter Week 0 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
UAC Power Rankings
Email newsletter signup
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Tarleton State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 62nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Southern Utah
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 39th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 13th
Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Austin Peay
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 48th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 24th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 54th
Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: North Alabama
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 23rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8: Utah Tech
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 10th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.