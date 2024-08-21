UAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Which team sits on top of the UAC as we enter Week 0 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Tarleton State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 62nd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: McNeese
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Southern Utah

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 39th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Central Arkansas

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 13th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Austin Peay

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 48th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Eastern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 24th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Abilene Christian

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 54th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: North Alabama

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 23rd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: Utah Tech

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 10th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

