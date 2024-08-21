UAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Which team sits on top of the UAC as we enter Week 0 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

UAC Power Rankings

Email newsletter signup

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Tarleton State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 62nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: McNeese

McNeese Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Southern Utah

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

0-0 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 39th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Central Arkansas

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1

0-0 | 9-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 13th

Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Austin Peay

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 48th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-4

0-0 | 5-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 24th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Abilene Christian

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7

0-0 | 3-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 54th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: North Alabama

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-7

0-0 | 3-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 23rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: Utah Tech

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-10

0-0 | 0-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 10th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.