SWAC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Looking for an up-to-date view of the SWAC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Florida A&M

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-0

0-0 | 10-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 122nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ Norfolk State

@ Norfolk State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Jackson State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 126th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Alabama State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3

0-0 | 7-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 119th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Alcorn State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

0-0 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 127th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Texas Southern

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-5

0-0 | 4-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 121st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Grambling State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5

0-0 | 5-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 128th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Southern University

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

0-0 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 120th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 113th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-8

0-0 | 1-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 118th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Alabama A&M

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6

0-0 | 3-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 125th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-11

0-0 | 1-11 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 116th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-10

0-0 | 0-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 123rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

