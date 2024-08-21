Summer programming enriches local youth Published 9:26 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Summer was busy for regional youth at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, with themed children’s camps, the Upward Bound Math and Science program and the Southeast Scholars Summer Institute.

“These camps provided a diverse range of educational and recreational opportunities, enriching the summer experience for participating youth,” said Elizabeth Bisceglia, academic coordinator and advisor at SKCTC.

Southeast Kids Camp offered theater and media activities with Higher Ground, STEM/Science Day with science faculty, a mine tour at Portal 31 and a nature walk and reptile show at Kingdom Come State Park.

Art Camp and Stay Safe Camp were held in partnership with the Middlesboro Independent School District. STEM Camp included a trip to The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky in Hazard.

The Out & About Camp introduced children to local activities, including visits to Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, Pine Mountain State Park, Middlesboro Bell County Public Library, Middlesboro police and fire departments and the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum at Lincoln Memorial University.

Middle and high schoolers in the Upward Bound Math and Science program completed a 6-week summer program to prepare for careers with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math. The summer concluded with a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeast Scholars Summer Institute hosted 20 middle and high school students, with a deep dive into communications.

The goal of SKCTC’s summer programming for local youth is to prepare students for life, college, and careers while helping them gain awareness and appreciation for the region’s heritage and natural resources.