MWC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Ahead of Week 0 of the college football season, let’s dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the MWC compares to the competition.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Boise State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 35-22 loss against UCLA
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Wyoming
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Last Game Result: 16-15 win against Toledo
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Air Force
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Last Game Result: 31-21 win against James Madison
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 103rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: UNLV
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Last Game Result: 49-36 loss against Kansas
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: San Jose State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
- Last Game Result: 24-14 loss against Coastal Carolina
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Fresno State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Last Game Result: 37-10 win against New Mexico State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Colorado State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Last Game Result: 27-24 loss against Hawaii
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: San Diego State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Last Game Result: 33-18 win against Fresno State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Utah State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Last Game Result: 45-22 loss against Georgia State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 100th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: Hawaii
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
- Last Game Result: 27-24 win against Colorado State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: Delaware State
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
No. 11: New Mexico
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
- Last Game Result: 44-41 loss against Utah State
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: Montana State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Nevada
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12
- Last Game Result: 42-6 loss against Wyoming
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 93rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: SMU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
