MWC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Ahead of Week 0 of the college football season, let’s dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the MWC compares to the competition.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Boise State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

Last Game Result: 35-22 loss against UCLA

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Wyoming

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

Last Game Result: 16-15 win against Toledo

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Air Force

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

Last Game Result: 31-21 win against James Madison

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 103rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: UNLV

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

Last Game Result: 49-36 loss against Kansas

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: San Jose State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5

Last Game Result: 24-14 loss against Coastal Carolina

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Fresno State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

Last Game Result: 37-10 win against New Mexico State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Colorado State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

Last Game Result: 27-24 loss against Hawaii

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: San Diego State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

Last Game Result: 33-18 win against Fresno State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Utah State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

Last Game Result: 45-22 loss against Georgia State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 100th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Hawaii

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8

Last Game Result: 27-24 win against Colorado State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 91st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: Delaware State

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 25

TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

No. 11: New Mexico

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11

Last Game Result: 44-41 loss against Utah State

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 99th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: Montana State

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

No. 12: Nevada

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-12

Last Game Result: 42-6 loss against Wyoming

Strength of Schedule Ranking: 93rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: SMU

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

